Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,341,000 after buying an additional 875,180 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,034,000 after buying an additional 861,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,815,000 after buying an additional 731,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $140.83. 45,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,905. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

