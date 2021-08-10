Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.350-$6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.70 billion-$14.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.96 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.67.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $94.57. The stock had a trading volume of 861,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.49.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

