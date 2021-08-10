LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises 2.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,910,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,415,000 after buying an additional 40,110 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 504,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,085,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 91,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 243.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPUS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.97. 9,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,445. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.29. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $99.21.

