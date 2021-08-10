LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.