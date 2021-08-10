LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $946,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,277 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

RIO stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.38. 63,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,387. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.25. The stock has a market cap of $107.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.26%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

