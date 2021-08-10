LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 40,433 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 303.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,433 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 59,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.58. 785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,314. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.