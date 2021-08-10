Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Down to $3.73

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.49. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 3,793 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $519.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after buying an additional 970,186 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,006,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after buying an additional 1,212,603 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,190,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 691,695 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 308,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

