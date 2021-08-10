LHT (LHT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LHT has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $193,007.77 and approximately $21.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006205 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000078 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.