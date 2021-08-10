Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.80.

LBRDK stock opened at $181.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.08. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $133.86 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 83.14%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,268,000 after purchasing an additional 413,102 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,850 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,110,000 after acquiring an additional 201,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,274,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,454,000 after acquiring an additional 512,743 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

