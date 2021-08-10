Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $618.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post $618.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $592.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $650.90 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $147.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 319.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

LBRT stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 50,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,465. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 3.10. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $440,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,163,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,201.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,492,216 shares of company stock valued at $189,662,944. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,090 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $20,015,000. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $19,554,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 542,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

