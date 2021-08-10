Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a C$115.00 price objective (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.46.

Shares of LSPD opened at $92.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $97.97.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

