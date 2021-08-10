Liminal BioSciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,006 call options on the company. This is an increase of 812% compared to the typical volume of 549 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMNL shares. HC Wainwright lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liminal BioSciences stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

