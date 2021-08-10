Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%.

LINC traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.73. 180,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,974. The stock has a market cap of $181.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41.

LINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 41,000.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

