Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%.
LINC traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.73. 180,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,974. The stock has a market cap of $181.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41.
LINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.
