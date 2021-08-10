Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.50.

LNC opened at $67.50 on Friday. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.82.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 575.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

