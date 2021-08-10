Linear (LINA) Price Hits $0.0457 on Top Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $181.72 million and approximately $43.20 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00054390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.92 or 0.00863123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00108846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00157927 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,976,184,011 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.