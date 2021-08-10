LinkEye Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $990,599.00 (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. LinkEye has a market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $990,599.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LinkEye coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00046250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00157619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00148706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,606.57 or 0.99814696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.48 or 0.00830533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

