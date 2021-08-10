Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Up 6.4%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.46. 85,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,306,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a current ratio of 98.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 418.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 200,191 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 75,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

