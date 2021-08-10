Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Up 6.4%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.46. 85,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,306,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a current ratio of 98.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 418.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 200,191 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 75,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.