Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Livent traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 90071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

Get Livent alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.