Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $334,290 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

