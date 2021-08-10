Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 85.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $193.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.26. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.03 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

