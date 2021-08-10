Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.20 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,664 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,878,000 after purchasing an additional 300,014 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $819,321,000 after purchasing an additional 262,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,072,000 after purchasing an additional 225,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.