Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $523,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 92.2% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $3,142,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,028,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,620,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.22. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

