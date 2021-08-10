Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $598.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $573.09. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $621.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total transaction of $3,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,177.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,196 shares of company stock worth $47,061,049. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.