LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.58. 80,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,921. LogicBio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $147.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOGC shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

