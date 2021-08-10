Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LBPH remained flat at $$9.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,648. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

