LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 359,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $15,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in LTC Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in LTC Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in LTC Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in LTC Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

LTC opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

