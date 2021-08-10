Lufax (NYSE:LU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lufax (NYSE:LU) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lufax updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE LU opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion and a PE ratio of 7.87. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LU. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

