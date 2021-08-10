Luminar Technologies (LAZR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Luminar Technologies to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Luminar Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, analysts expect Luminar Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

