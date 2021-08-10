Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAZR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.87.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $80,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,984,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 30,570.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,502,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,951 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,146,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,684,000 after acquiring an additional 571,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

