Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives $14.23 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUNMF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUNMF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.