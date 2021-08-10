LUXCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $38,905.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $38,905.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,871,011 coins and its circulating supply is 11,863,779 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

