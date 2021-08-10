Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Insider Mark Chivers Sells 550 Shares

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) insider Mark Chivers sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $11,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,279 shares in the company, valued at $86,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LXFR stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

LXFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Luxfer by 33.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Luxfer by 54.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Luxfer by 94.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Luxfer by 95.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Luxfer by 40.5% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

