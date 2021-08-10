Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up approximately 1.9% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,813 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after buying an additional 7,996,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,524,000 after buying an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,670,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,772,000 after buying an additional 324,933 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,176,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,391,000 after buying an additional 230,825 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MMP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $46.97. 9,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,998. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

