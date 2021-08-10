Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 674,793 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,104,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,587,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. 3,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,172. The firm has a market cap of $397.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.35. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

