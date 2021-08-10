MAI Capital Management Acquires 5,922 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.8% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $92,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $495.03. 19,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,867. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.57. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $321.77 and a 52-week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.