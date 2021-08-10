MAI Capital Management Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 27,965 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 39,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $431,000.

IWR traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $80.59. The company had a trading volume of 31,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,745. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $80.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

