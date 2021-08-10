MAI Capital Management Buys 16,620 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,620 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.3% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $66,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,668,313. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

