MAI Capital Management Has $31.48 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,519 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $31,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 90,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,919,475. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

