MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $19,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.50.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,640. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

