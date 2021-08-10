MAI Capital Management Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 582,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $47,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.93. 2,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,167. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.40. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

