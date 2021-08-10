Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795. Malvern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $143.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

