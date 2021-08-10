Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Shares Acquired by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MANU. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,954,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 3,696,848.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,897 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Manchester United in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,509,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Manchester United in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Manchester United alerts:

NYSE MANU traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,874. The company has a market capitalization of $708.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Manchester United plc has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($13.31). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MANU. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.