Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MFC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.65.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$25.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.37. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$17.58 and a 1-year high of C$27.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.95%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total transaction of C$57,869.57. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$550,282.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$138,897.95. Insiders have sold 36,272 shares of company stock worth $942,149 in the last three months.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

