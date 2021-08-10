MAP Protocol Price Tops $0.0212 on Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 26% higher against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $21.30 million and approximately $668,200.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00045584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00163243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00146757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,138.88 or 0.99694506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.00817397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

