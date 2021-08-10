Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) PT Raised to C$36.00 at Scotiabank

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$35.50 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MLFNF. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

OTCMKTS MLFNF opened at $20.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

