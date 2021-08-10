Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after purchasing an additional 374,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,462,000 after purchasing an additional 607,626 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,196,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,503,000 after purchasing an additional 304,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.81.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

