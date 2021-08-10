Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $745 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.65 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of MRVI stock traded down $2.98 on Tuesday, reaching $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.27. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $54.17.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

