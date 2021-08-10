Markel (NYSE:MKL) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,268.97

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,268.97 and last traded at $1,268.97, with a volume of 263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,255.99.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,208.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 60.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markel (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

