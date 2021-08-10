Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (LON:MMH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 8.86 Per Share

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (LON:MMH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.86 ($0.12) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Marshall Motor’s previous dividend of $5.69. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:MMH opened at GBX 247.36 ($3.23) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 205.34. Marshall Motor has a 12-month low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 254 ($3.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £193.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02.

In other news, insider Daksh Gupta purchased 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £3,922.74 ($5,125.08).

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing passenger cars and commercial vehicles and associated activities. It sells and repairs new and used vehicles. The company operates through 117 franchise dealerships representing 24 various brand partners in 28 counties across England.

