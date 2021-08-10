Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 531 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Workday by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $234.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.06. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.90 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of -329.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.81.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.